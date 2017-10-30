Utility’s CEO Praises Vale Avenue Approval

Guernsey Electricity’s CEO says it’s about time planners agreed with plans to demolish homes.

Alan Bates has been giving his reaction to the approval of the utility’s proposals to flatten the four properties it owns on Vale Avenue last week.

He’s hoping his staff will now be able to press on with tidying up the site, after more than a decade of rejections and issues:

“The news was very well appreciated, we’re absolutely delighted. It’s been a bit of a slog trying to get through this process, but now we’re keen to make the area look a lot better than it currently does.”

POLITICAL REACTION

Here’s the long awaited good news letter👍 pic.twitter.com/7KY77wK8hF — Deputy Mary Lowe (@DeputyMaryLowe) October 27, 2017

Fantastic news for @gsyelectricity planners have approved an application which I supported to demolish the 4 derelict hses in Vale Avenue👏 — Deputy Mary Lowe (@DeputyMaryLowe) October 27, 2017

A Vale politician’s welcomed the approval of plans to demolish homes in the parish.

Deputy Mary Lowe’s been campaigning for years for Guernsey Electricity to be allowed to get rid of its four homes on Vale Avenue.

She says the decision from the Development and Planning Authority is right for the area’s future:

“This property debarcle’s been going on for a long time and I think the site has been a danger to health and safety for a long time. I submitted a letter to the planners and I’m very glad they’ve finally sided with Guernsey Electricity.”