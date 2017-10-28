Vale Avenue Demolitions Approved

Four derelict homes on Vale Avenue are to be demolished after a planning application submitted by Guernsey Electricity was approved.

It has been more than a decade since efforts originally began to sort the future of the terraced properties.

Three previous applications were rejected due to legislation that stated no building can be demolished until planning approval for the site’s future has been given.

Guernsey Electricity says that meant it was unable to act as it had no final plans for the site, due to a wish to “maximise the opportunities presented by fast-developing energy technology”.

The homes have fallen very much into disrepair, and some people say they are a safety hazard in their current form.

But the Development and Planning Authority has now sided with Guernsey Electricity’s proposals, giving the utility company the green light to knock down the houses and not rebuild them again.

Chief Executive Officer, Alan Bates, said: “This is fantastic news, and we’re delighted that the planners have given the go-ahead to clear the site.

It’s the best option, and will benefit both neighbours and the wider community.

Over the past decade, we have proactively engaged with planners, local deputies and our neighbours to find a resolution to this long-running issue.

I would like to thank them for their support, as well as colleagues within Guernsey Electricity who have helped us take this step forward.”

