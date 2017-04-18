Vale Earth Fair Line Up Revealed

A whole host of performers have been signed up for this year’s Vale Earth Fair.

August’s festival will see the likes of Chali 2na and Krafty Kuts as headliners this year.

Chali 2na is an American rapper with over 25 years in the business, widely recognised as one of hip-hop’s most distinctive and best loved voices.

Krafty Kuts is one of the key pioneers in the UK Breakbeat and bass movement scene, with multiple awards to his name. He has released music on the likes of Ministry Of Sound, Fingerlickin, Southern Fried, Fabric, Against the Grain, and many more.

Jah Wobble and the Invaders of the Heart are also set to take to the stage for the event, alongside a number of others.

To get a taste of what’s to come, here’s a video of last year’s Vale Earth Fair:

You can see the full line up at valeearthfair.org