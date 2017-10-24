Vale Road Closing For Months

One of Guernsey’s busiest roads is going to be closed for three months from next week.

Vale Road is closing so Guernsey Water can do some drainage improvements work around St Sampson’s Harbour.

The linked sewer and manholes along Vale Road will be replaced from next Monday with the road closed in phases from then.

The work will mostly be done Monday to Fridays between 8am and 6pm and on Saturday mornings.

Mark Walker, Capital Delivery Manager for Guernsey Water, said:

“This phase of the improvement work will ensure that during heavy rainfall there is enough capacity to protect our customers in the area from sewer flooding.

“We would like to apologise in advance to islanders, and particularly residents of the area, for the inevitable disruption this work will cause over the winter. We appreciate there is never a good time to close a major arterial road, but we hope that islanders understand the importance given the need to provide protection from sewer flooding and environmental pollution in the St Sampson’s wastewater catchment.”