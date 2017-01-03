Vandalism Incidents Under Investigation

A spate of vandalism has taken place over the past few days.

Guernsey Police believe there are currently five incidents that are linked.

The first reported incident was on Sunday. Between 8pm and 6.30am the next morning a silver Mercedes had its back windscreen smashed and a white Skoda had its front windscreen smashed on Le Foulon.

On Monday, just before midnight, a stone was dropped on the windscreen of a Grey VW car parked on La Route De Farras.

Yesterday saw a stone being thrown through the driver’s side window of a Green Nissan overnight on Rue Des Landes.

Then at some point between midnight and 9am yesterday morning, the rear window of a grey landrover was smashed on Summerfield Road.

Meanwhile, officers are also appealing for witnesses after windows at Shiloh Church were smashed. It’s thought the incident over the New Year is connected to the others being investigated.

They’re close to the front of the building, so anyone driving past would have been able to see those involved.

Anyone with any information should call 725111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.