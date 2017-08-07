Victim Of Car Crash Remembered Today

The funeral of a young woman involved in a fatal car crash will be held this afternoon.

25 year old Georgina Le Prevost died on the 21st July at Perelle – she was in a car with 27 year old Stuart Moorat who also died at the scene.

Georgina’s funeral will be held at St Martin’s Church. The service will begin at 1 o’clock and there will be parking courtesy of St Martins Primary and the St Martins community centre.

Speakers will be placed outside for people who can’t fit inside the church.

Both her and Stuarts bodies were released to their families at the beginning of an enquiry last week.

Stuart’s funeral will be held on Thursday at St James with extra parking at Elizabeth College. Anyone who knew Stuart is welcome to attend.