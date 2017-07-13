Video Offers Safety Advice To Holidaymakers

Guernsey Police have joined forces around Britain in reminding us to have an escape plan, in case of a terror attack.

Whilst it’s very unlikely holidaymakers will be affected, a video’s been created with tips of what to do if caught up in an incident.

The main advice includes three words – RUN, HIDE and TELL:

Run – to a place of safety. This is better than trying to surrender or negotiate.

Hide – it is better to hide than confront. Barricade yourself in, turn your phone to silent and use only when it is safe to do so.

Tell – make sure you know the local emergency numbers in the country you’re travelling to. For all EU counties it’s 112.

Although the chances of being affected are very low, officers are urging holidaymakers to be alert and aware.

British Counter Terrorism police – in association with the UK’s Foreign Office and ABTA – The Travel Association – have launched a new four minute film outlining what to do if caught up in an attack.

You can watch the video in full below: