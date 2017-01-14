Vineyards Closure ‘A Tragedy’

Sark’s Chamber of Commerce has called the closure of vineyards in the island a ‘tragedy’.

Sark Estate Management – owned by the Barclay Brothers – is shutting its wine production business, before the first bottle has been sold.

25 jobs are at risk with the closure of the vineyards – which Sark’s Chamber of Commerce says is disappointing as it was one of the biggest employers which also offered economic benefits to other firms in the island.

It says the Vineyards had the potential to grow as a visitor attraction and could have then offered even more job opportunities and economic benefits.

The Chamber of Commerce statement says it’s a tragedy a ‘well invested and potentially hugely successful business’ has been ‘hounded out of existence’ and it echoes Sark Estate Management’s fears for the future of the island.

Sark Estate Management says it has decided to close after a tax on alcohol production was approved by Chief Pleas which would have only affected the vineyards.

Meanwhile in a further development, Sark Vineyards has responded to a statement by Chief Pleas to say it feels those in authority have opposed and obstructed the vineyards from day one, with Sark’s leading government committees only expressing dismay at jobs being lost and not with the Vineyard itself closing down.