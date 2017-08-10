Visiting Ship Raising Awareness Of Plastic Pollution

The problem of plastic pollution is the focus of special research in Guernsey this week.

A ship is due in the island tomorrow and Friday, to carry out studies in the English Channel.

The campaign group ‘By The Ocean We Unite’ works to prevent more plastic ending up in the world’s oceans.

The foundation from Holland has been raising awareness around the globe – and now they’re due to arrive in St Peter Port this week, as part of their latest expedition.

A number of marine biologists and founders of the organisation are making the trip, as they continue to work hard to conserve the natural environment.

Project Manager, Karl Beerenfenger, said:

“Plastic pollution has become one of the greatest environmental challenges of our time. Worldwide, on average eight billion kilos of plastics end up in our oceans every year, which is 23 kilos every single minute.

Those plastics, ranging from large to microscopically small, cause devastating effects on the environment, animals and possibly ourselves. Our aim is raise awareness of the changes which are needed.”

The ship’s here for two days, before moving on to carry out more work in Sark.

In the meantime the public have got the chance to have a look around, from 10am till 12pm on Friday, at the Crown Pier.