Visitor Numbers Up

Visitor numbers in Guernsey appear to be on an upward trend.

The latest stats show the number of day trippers and staying visitors have both gone up during the third quarter of this year.

That doesn’t include cruise ship passengers. You can take a look at some of the stats below.

THE LATEST VISITOR NUMBERS

POLITICAL REACTION

Deputy Peter Ferbrache says his Committee for Economic Development is pleased with the figures:

“Quarter 3 represents the peak season for visitors and is therefore the most important quarter of the year for tourism. It is particularly encouraging to see the continued increase experienced for staying visitors and importantly, for visitors staying in commercial accommodation, as these groups generate the greatest financial return to the local Guernsey economy. It is also encouraging to see the return of the day visitor market, which had been in decline over the past few years.”

Mike Hopkins, Director of Marketing and Tourism added:

“We are delighted to see such healthy growth in visitor numbers to date, including our fifth consecutive quarter of staying visitor growth, the most valuable segment of the market for the industry. 2018 looks set to be an exciting year with plans well under way to capitalise on the film version of the best-selling novel, “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society”, which is due for release on 20th April 2018, along with work on the 2018 Guernsey Heritage Festival which will focus on Guernsey’s Occupation and Liberation past.”