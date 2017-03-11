More Volunteer Work At Bathing Pools

Volunteers have taken it upon themselves to carry out further repairs at Guernsey’s bathing pools.

Swimmers, including members of the Guernsey Water Polo team, spent this morning filling in gaps in the Ladies Pool to stop it emptying so quickly.

They’re doing this work separately to the La Vallette Legacy Team which has also been doing work in the area.

Today’s organiser, Brian Chapman, says improving the bathing pools and surrounding area is an ongoing process.

30 swimmers and other people have volunteered their time to do the repair work which includes patching and filling in the holes in the Ladies Pool. They were planning to get the work done during low tide.

Mr Chapman says they decided to volunteer to do the work because they have a real passion for the pools.

‘The Ladies’ Pool, if you’re not aware, has been leaking quite significantly so we got together with the swimming club and people who are just ordinary swimmers who use the pool and decided they want to help.

Obviously, we know that with the old build there we’re never ever going to stop the pool from leaking completely, but if we can try and attack it once a year then we hope we can preserve it’.