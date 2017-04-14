Volunteers Taking On Extreme Charity Weekend

Competitors are facing taking on the Extreme Forces Weekend in Guernsey.

The event is taking place throughout Easter to raise funds for Helping Jonah Helping Others.

Those who’ve volunteered to take part are to take on days of army style challenges, which have been created to test their skills, abilities and stamina.

Instructor, Martin Le Page, says it is all worth the hard work and commitment in the end:

Instructor, John Fowler, wants those involved to give it their all, but have fun too:

For more information, head to the event’s Facebook page.