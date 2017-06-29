We’re Being Warned Of A Deadly Rabbit Disease

More rabbits have been confirmed as having a fatal disease recently detected in Guernsey. Two known to have died lived in St Andrews and the Forest and they are thought to have caught the disease from wild rabbits.

The virus – RHVD – was first discovered in China in 1984 and its variant – RHVD2 – is believed to have been brought over here by mosquitoes and midges from France. It can be transmitted quite easily by a number of biting insects.

The original haemorrhaging virus ‘RHVD’ has a 100% mortality rate; however, ‘RHVD2’ only has a 20-25% mortality rate.

We’re being advised not to take our rabbits to rabbit shows at this time, make sure all new and outside rabbits are fully vaccinated, and to look out for the following symptom; bleeding and nasal issues. If you have any concerns call your vet, or you can contact the GSPCA on 257261.

Manager at the GSPCA, Steve Byrne, has released the following statement:

“We had a young sick wild rabbit arrive late on Monday and passed away Tuesday which we have passed onto our vets and informed the States Vet just in case. If any rabbit owners have any concerns about their pet we would urge you to speak to your vet as soon as possible.”

“We are aware that rabbits are being vaccinated for RHVD2 this week at the vets as will all of ours when the vaccine arrives and they will continue to be kept inside or in isolation at the GSPCA until our vets advise otherwise.”

“We are working closely with our vets and the States Vet to monitor the situation and will of keep all up to date as and when information becomes available.”