Warning Over Alcohol Measures

Bar staff and drinkers are being reminded they need to understand the size of measures served in pubs and restaurants.

Some concerns have been raised about ‘large measures’ being served to unaware customers.

The concerns were first aired on social media where the Home Affairs President was asked to look into it.

Guernsey Police are now reminding licensed premises and anyone buying alcoholic drinks to make sure that they clearly understand the size of measures being served.

A price list – with the standard measure size should always be displayed.

The Drug & Alcohol Strategy team are supporting Guernsey Police in this awareness campaign saying people can easily drink more alcohol than intended if they aren’t sure of the size of the measures.