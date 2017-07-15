Warren & Philip Finish Epic Challenge Early

Warren Mauger and Philip Smith have had to finish their Epic Challenge early.

The men had been hoping to complete seven ironman triathlons in seven days tomorrow, but now both have said they physically cannot carry on until tomorrow:

They’ve both been struggling on an average of four hours sleep a night this week, but supporter Guthrie Steer praised them for their hard work:

“They’ve prepared a long the time for this. They’ve known the pitfalls of this and that there would be some dark times along the way, but they have trained more than a year to get ready for this.”

Many others from across Guernsey have been doing their own challenges, to raise money for This is Epic and Guernsey Mind.