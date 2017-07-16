Warren & Philip Thank Supporters

Warren Mauger and Philip Smith have thanked everyone who has supported them during their Epic Challenge.

Both men had planned to run their last ironman triathlon today, but had to finish early due to exhaustion.

Warren stopped his challenge on Friday, but admitted he did do the Parkrun yesterday morning!

He says a lack of sleep has played a big part in their fatigue.

“We knew there was a high chance of failure.

“It’s not necessarily a surprise but we’ve worked as hard as possible to achieve it and it wasn’t quite good enough, but what we know is we’ve basically reached our limit.

He says everyone who has taken part in the event has been inspirational.

“There were nights like Tuesday night when it was pouring with rain and we had so many people with us running,” he says.

“It’s been amazing and it just shows what a good island we’ve got and what a good community we’ve got.”

Many others have been doing their own challenges this week too, to raise money for two charities.