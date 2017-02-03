Waste Strategy Could Be Amended

There will be a last ditch attempt to scrap Guernsey’s proposed waste strategy.

Amendments have been laid against the proposals, which include plans to sort our waste before shipping it off island to be dealt with elsewhere.

Deputy Peter Roffey is leading efforts to instead direct the States Trading Supervisory Board and the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure to look at moving to an on-island solution.

The South-east politician also wants to challenge Guernsey’s kerbside recycling scheme.

The doorstep collections were introduced island wide as part of a drive to get us all to recycle more, but Deputy Roffey will ask the States to consider looking at more ‘cost effective ways’ of collecting recyclables when Guernsey’s waste strategy is debated later this month. As well as suggesting an enhanced system of bring banks he says an island wide kerb side scheme could remain or be replaced by a parish system.

Deputy Jan Kuttelwascher will also ask the States to look at other ways of collecting recyclables while removing the actual targets the island sets itself for recyclable waste.

You can read the full waste strategy proposals and all of the amendments here.

The States of Guernsey are due to debate the proposals again on the 15th February. The lead Committees have asked the Policy and Resources Committee for extra funds to pay for the on island waste facility – saying it is now too late to look at alternative options and that the costs of the strategy shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.