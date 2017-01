Watch Stolen From Hotel

Guernsey Police are seeking information after a watch was stolen from the St Pierre Park Hotel Health Suite.

The watch – a ‘Breitling Superocean Stealfish’, which is described as silver, with a dark blue face and a heavy weight wrist strap – went missing on Saturday 12th November, between 16.30 and 17.10.

It was last seen in the men’s changing rooms, in a shower cubicle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police or Crimestoppers.