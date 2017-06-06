Water Levels Remain Strong

Guernsey’s reservoirs are looking full, according to new figures.

The statistics for May show the storage reservoir was 98.2% full – despite the island having entered metereological drought in April.

Guernsey Water says our supplies are looking healthy – and that was before yesterday’s rainfall was taken into account.

Here are our water supply figures for May. Our overall reserves of stored water (4306 megalitres) did not change since last month. pic.twitter.com/UEoj05vFwX — Guernsey Water (@GuernseyWater) June 5, 2017

You can find more details from the latest report here and below: