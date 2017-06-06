Water Levels Remain Strong

6th June 2017
Guernsey’s reservoirs are looking full, according to new figures.

The statistics for May show the storage reservoir was 98.2% full – despite the island having entered metereological drought in April.

Guernsey Water says our supplies are looking healthy – and that was before yesterday’s rainfall was taken into account.

