Water Storage At Low Level

Guernsey’s water storage level is at an unseasonably low level.

The December report shows the amount of water held in the island’s reservoirs fell from 81% in November to 79% by the end of 2016.

Guernsey Water’s General Manager Stephen Langlois is hoping we’ll get some more rainfall over the coming weeks to help bring it up again:

“The overall level of resource is not of concern at this stage, but normally in December we’d expect to be recharging our resources. It’s still very early on the winter recharge period, but at this stage we’re not overly worried – but we don’t want to be complacent.”

Despite the news, we shouldn’t be facing a summer of hosepipe bans despite falling reservoir levels.

Guernsey Water is asking us all to use water wisely, report any leaks and also to check douits and streams are clear. Stephen Langlois says we can all do our bit to help our water supplies:

“We’re not planning for water use restrictions, but we would always advise our customers to use water wisely. It is good for them and helps our resources.”