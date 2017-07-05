Watson Aiming To Reach Round Three

Heather Watson continues her Wimbledon tennis singles campaign today.

Guernsey’s British Number Two is due to face Anastasija Sevastova in the second round of the grand slam. Her match is scheduled to begin at 11.30am on Court 2:

WEDNESDAY ORDER OF PLAY (No.2 Court, from 11:30 BST) Watson v Sevastova

Tsonga v Bolelli

F Mayer v Cilic #Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2017

Speaking ahead of today’s game, Heather’s said she’s feeling in good spirits now, despite a difficult season so far:

“I feel more settled, I have my coaching team sorted out and I’m happy with them. I feel that because of that, I have had more structure in my practices and I have been enjoying my tennis a lot more.”

Guernsey’s tennis star has also had the chance to relax off court, as shown in this special social media challenge:

Heather is also being joined by a second Channel Islands player at SW19 today. Scott Clayton is pairing up with fellow Brit Jonny O’Mara in the men’s doubles.

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon title bid also resumes this afternoon. The world number one takes on Germany’s Dustin Brown on Centre Court.

They’ve played once before at the US Open seven years ago – a match Murray won in straight sets.