Watson Begins Wimbledon Bid Today

British tennis number two Heather Watson starts her Wimbledon bid by taking on Belgium’s Maryna Zanevska today.

After reaching the Eastbourne semi-finals last week, she’ll be keen to improve on her best-ever Grand Slam showing. That’s a third-round appearance.

Watson’s in a positive frame of mind:

‘I’m really pleased with how I’m playing at the moment. The last few months I’ve been working really hard so I feel the results should come through and they have done’.

She’ll be on court 2 at 10.45am.