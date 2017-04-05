Watson Continues Title Defence
5th April 2017
Guernsey’s Heather Watson had to work hard to keep her Monterrey Open tennis title defence alive.
The British Number Two beat Nina Stojanovic in three sets 6-2, 6-7, 6-4, in a game which lasted almost three hours:
.@HeatherWatson92 begins @Abierto_GNP title defense with a hard-fought 6-2, 6-7(7), 6-4 win over Stojanovic! pic.twitter.com/Ke7CmOHB5H
— WTA (@WTA) April 4, 2017
Heather will now face Ekaterina Makarova in round two in the tournament in Mexico.
She joins fellow Brit Naomi Broady in the last-16, who takes on Timeao Babos later.