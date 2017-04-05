Watson Continues Title Defence

Guernsey’s Heather Watson had to work hard to keep her Monterrey Open tennis title defence alive.

The British Number Two beat Nina Stojanovic in three sets 6-2, 6-7, 6-4, in a game which lasted almost three hours:

Heather will now face Ekaterina Makarova in round two in the tournament in Mexico.

She joins fellow Brit Naomi Broady in the last-16, who takes on Timeao Babos later.