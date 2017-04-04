Watson Defending Mexican Title

Heather Watson starts the defence of her Monterrey Open title later.

Guernsey’s tennis star won the tournament last year – taking home her third WTA title.

Today she is due to take on Nina Stojanovic in Mexico. Elsewhere, British number two Naomi Broady is already through to the second round after beating Catherine Bellis 7-6, 6-4.

The tournament serves as preparation for next month’s French Open in Paris, which is the second major grand slam of the sport’s calendar year.

Heather has so far had an indifferent start to the season, with an early exit at the Australian Open amongst her results.