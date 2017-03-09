Watson Through To Face Konta

There will be an all-British second-round tie at the Indian Wells tennis.

Guernsey’s Heather Watson beat American Nicole Gibbs in three sets last night.

It was not all plain sailing for Heather, who lost the first set to her American opponent 6-4, as she got her campaign at the tournament.

However, the British number two then raced back to win the following two sets 6-2:

That win has now set up a match with Johanna Konta, who was given a bye through the opening round.

Friday’s match will be the first meeting between Watson and the world number 11 on the WTA Tour.