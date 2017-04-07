Watson To Face World Number One
7th April 2017
Guernsey’s Heather Watson has is through to the Monterrey Open tennis quarter-finals.
The British number two beat Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova 6-4, 6-1 in great style – a stark comparison to the battle she faced in round one:
.@HeatherWatson92 sails past Makarova 6-4, 6-1 for a place in @Abierto_GNP Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/N527luEe2f
— WTA (@WTA) April 6, 2017
Heather will now face world number one Angelique Kerber next, who was also in pretty good form herself:
Just too good from @AngeliqueKerber 😮 👌 pic.twitter.com/My4Mjv1H4O
— WTA (@WTA) April 7, 2017
Guernsey’s tennis star is continuing the defence of her title in Mexico, which she won last year.