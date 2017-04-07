Watson To Face World Number One

Guernsey’s Heather Watson has is through to the Monterrey Open tennis quarter-finals.

The British number two beat Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova 6-4, 6-1 in great style – a stark comparison to the battle she faced in round one:

Heather will now face world number one Angelique Kerber next, who was also in pretty good form herself:

Guernsey’s tennis star is continuing the defence of her title in Mexico, which she won last year.