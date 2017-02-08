Watson In Fed Cup Action

Guernsey’s Heather Watson says she wants to emulate the Davis Cup success of GB’s men.

Great Britain start what could be four days of Fed Cup tennis in Estonia this morning.

The tennis star is in squad to play the tie, which consists of two singles and one doubles match, if needed.

The morning session is due to get underway at 8am GMT, with the evening session scheduled to begin at 3pm GMT.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Heather confirmed she’s in good spirits:

“We just need to focus on getting out of this group stage. We have a couple of times, but then we have also dropped back into it too.

I want to get out, so we can have some home ties and catch up with what the men are doing in the Davis Cup.”

Preparations for this week’s matches were highlighted in this light-hearted tweeted from Heather: