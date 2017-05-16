Watson In Good Spirits In Slovakia

Heather Watson is feeling in good spirits after her opening win at the Slovak Open.

Guernsey’s tennis star successfully negotiated her place in the last 16 of the competition yesterday, with a win against the world number 130,

Speaking to the organisers, Heather said Viktoriya Tomova did test her in parts of the match:

Today Guernsey’s tennis star is back on the courts in doubles action with fellow Brit, Naomi Broady.

They are due to face Michaela Honcova and Vivien Juhaszova later today. In the singles, Heather could face either Kuzmova from Russia or Muhammad from the USA in the next round.