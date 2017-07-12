Watson Hoping For Doubles Victory

Heather Watson will be hoping to finally continue her Mixed Doubles campaign at Wimbledon later.

Her third round match with partner Henri Kontinen fell foul of the weather yesterday, but today they’re scheduled last on Court Two.

Heather and Henri face the fourth seeds Ivan Dodig & Sania Mirza, as they attempt to retain the title they won at SW19 last year.

Despite the rain, Guernsey’s British Number Two was in good spirits yesterday, as shown in the following tweet.

She sent her congratulations to Johanna Konta, who became the first British woman to make it to the semi-finals of the singles at SW19 in 39 years:

JOKO !!!🙈🍓💪🏽🍦😃🎾 — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) July 11, 2017

Today, Andy Murray’s hoping to join her in the semi-finals by winning his quarter-final with Sam Querrey this lunchtime.