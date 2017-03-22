Watson In Miami Open Action

Heather Watson is back in action later at the Miami Open.

The Guernsey tennis star’s up against Romanian qualifier Patricia Maria Tig in the opening round of the competition.

The British number two’s hoping for a good run at the tournament, after an indifferent start to the season.

However, in a recent Facebook post, Heather mentioned how she was getting back to “doing what she loves”:

Heather recently faced Johanna Konta in all British clash at the BNP Paribas Open, but fell to a defeat to against her opponent.