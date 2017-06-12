Watson Misses Out On Aegon Title

Heather Watson says she’s had a great first week on the grass, despite a defeat in the final of her latest tournament.

The British Number Two lost in straight sets yesterday to Magdalena Rybarikova, to miss out on the Aegon Surbition Trophy.

However in a tweet, Heather seems in optimistic spirits, as she joked of how nice it was to ‘sleep in her own bed’ during an event:

Not the trophy I wanted but great 1st week on the grass! So nice to be able to sleep in my own bed for this tournament ♥️ #thelittlethingspic.twitter.com/d4y5IoKbcr — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) June 11, 2017

The defeat comes as Heather continues to prepare for Wimbledon – which takes place in a few weeks time.

Guernsey’s tennis star was taking part in this competition, after failing to make it past the qualifying stages of the French Open.