Watson In Nottingham Open Action

Heather Watson begins her Nottingham Open campaign this afternoon.

Guernsey’s British Number Two plays fourth seed Alison Riske of the USA, in her latest warm up tournament ahead of Wimbledon.

Today’s match comes after Heather narrowly missed out on the Aegon Surbiton Trophy at the weekend.

She was defeated in the final in straight sets by Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova.

Also in the draw is world tennis number eight Johanna Konta – she faces fellow Brit Tara Moore.