Watson Shocks Home Favourite

Heather Watson is in good spirits, after booking her place in the Australian Open second round.

Guernsey’s tennis star defeated home favourite Sam Stosur in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in Melbourne.

The victory was Heather’s first at this stage in the competition since 2013.

The British number two says she relished the opportunity to play in front of a strong crowd. Heather’s one of a number of Brits who successfully got through the opening round of the grand slam:

“I just enjoyed being out there, I was excited to play a competitive match as this was my first really of the year. I was pleased with my mental attitude and how I fought. I had a lot of energy and was very motivated and excited, but I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game. I think it’s great that us Brits are doing well. With there being so many of us it takes the pressure off individually.”

Heather will be facing Jennifer Brady in the next round, after the American beat Maryna Zanevska in straight sets.