Watson Out Of Slovak Open
Heather Watson has been knocked out of her latest tournament.
Guernsey’s British Number Three lost in three sets to Ekaterina Alexandrova yesterday, in the quarter-finals of the Slovak Open.
Heather had been taking part in the ITF tournament, a notch below her usual level, to try regain some form and momentum.
The defeat came on the same day as she turned 25. The Guernsey born sporting star received a lot of messages from fans, team mates and various organisations:
Happy Birthday @HeatherWatson92 – we hope you’re having a smashing day! 😀🎂🎉😀pic.twitter.com/zV69Fg93DK
— British Tennis (@BritishTennis) May 19, 2017
Happy birthday to the other half of The Dream Team 🎉 luff ya ❤️ #bae @heatherwatson92 @ Trnava https://t.co/EkfTrNsAKf
— Naomi Broady (@NaomiBroady) May 19, 2017
Heather decided to mark the occasion by posting pictures from her childhood on social media:
Throwing it back to when I was young & wild & free 🎂🍼#happybirthdaytome #quarterlifecrisis
A post shared by Heather Watson (@heatherwatson92) on