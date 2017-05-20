Watson Out Of Slovak Open

20th May 2017
Heather Watson competes at the Slovak Open (Credit: Slovak Open)

Heather Watson competes at the Slovak Open (Credit: Slovak Open)

Heather Watson has been knocked out of her latest tournament.

Guernsey’s British Number Three lost in three sets to Ekaterina Alexandrova yesterday, in the quarter-finals of the Slovak Open.

Heather had been taking part in the ITF tournament, a notch below her usual level, to try regain some form and momentum.

The defeat came on the same day as she turned 25. The Guernsey born sporting star received a lot of messages from fans, team mates and various organisations:

Heather decided to mark the occasion by posting pictures from her childhood on social media:

Throwing it back to when I was young & wild & free 🎂🍼#happybirthdaytome #quarterlifecrisis

A post shared by Heather Watson (@heatherwatson92) on

Share this story: