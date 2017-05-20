Watson Out Of Slovak Open

Heather Watson has been knocked out of her latest tournament.

Guernsey’s British Number Three lost in three sets to Ekaterina Alexandrova yesterday, in the quarter-finals of the Slovak Open.

Heather had been taking part in the ITF tournament, a notch below her usual level, to try regain some form and momentum.

The defeat came on the same day as she turned 25. The Guernsey born sporting star received a lot of messages from fans, team mates and various organisations:

Happy Birthday @HeatherWatson92 – we hope you’re having a smashing day! 😀🎂🎉😀pic.twitter.com/zV69Fg93DK — British Tennis (@BritishTennis) May 19, 2017

Happy birthday to the other half of The Dream Team 🎉 luff ya ❤️ #bae @heatherwatson92 @ Trnava https://t.co/EkfTrNsAKf — Naomi Broady (@NaomiBroady) May 19, 2017

Heather decided to mark the occasion by posting pictures from her childhood on social media: