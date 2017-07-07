Watson In Third Round Action

Heather Watson’s looking to go further than she’s gone before in a grand slam.

Guernsey’s British number two takes on Victoria Azarenka later in the third round of the singles at Wimbledon.

Their match opens play on Centre Court:

FRIDAY’S ORDER OF PLAY (Centre Court, from 13:00 BST) Azarenka v Watson

Nadal v Khachanov

Murray v Fognini#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2017

She’s pleased with the upturn in her form, which she feels showed clearly in her last match against Anastasija Sevastova:

“I’m really happy because she raised her level. It’s always going to change, I’ve got to expect my opponents to try something new.

The last couple of months I’ve got a new coaching team onboard, so I am just happy with that and with them and with how I’m playing.”

Of course many fans back in Guernsey are willing Heather on to more success at SW19. We caught up with some of those who have been following her progress in the tournament so far:

Fellow Brits Johanna Konta, Aliajz Bedene and Andy Murray are also in action on Day 5 at the championships.