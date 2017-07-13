Watson/Kontinen Through To Quarter-Finals

Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen have made it through to the Mixed Doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

They won their match in straight sets, but not without a little issue during the final point:

Henri eventually sealed a 7-6, 6-4 victory for the pair against Ivan Dodig and Sania Mirza.

They are now due to face Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski later, but not before 4pm.

It is not known which court they will be playing on yet, as that will be decided by the Wimbledon organisers later on.

Meanwhile, Johanna Konta attempts to become the first British woman to reach the ladies’ singles final at Wimbledon since 1977 later.

She’s up against five-time former champion Venus Williams.