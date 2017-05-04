Waves Almost Ready To Fly!

Guernsey’s newest airline should take off this summer.

Waves is going through the local registration process at the moment and is aiming to fly its first inter island service on the 1st August.

Prices will start from £45 one way between Guernsey and Alderney and up to £80 between Guernsey and Jersey.

Speaking at the airline’s launch yesterday, CEO Nick Magliochetti says things are moving forward. He and his team are pleased with the progress made so far and are feeling positive for the future.

The results are speaking for themselves, and I believe we are here today as a result of a lot of hard work and a great team and everyone doing what they have to do every day to get us here.

Chief Operating Officer Matt Bisson says the company’s first commercial flight will take place on the 1st August hopefully while Vice CEO Barrie Baxter says they want to prove any doubters wrong.

The company is already making plans to expand its services beyond inter island flights.

Waves first plane