Waves CEO Responds To Public Feedback

New air taxi service Waves has been overwhelmed with the public’s response.

It has also welcomed comments from current operators. CEO Nick Magliochetti has released a statement following a mixture of support and scepticism from the Channel Islands.

You can read the full release below:

‘Waves has received so much attention over the last few days we have been overwhelmed with the emails, tweets and messages of support from across the Channel Islands. We are aware of Comments from Aurigny, Blue islands and Fly Be, and wholeheartedly respect their experience and wisdom in this incredibly tough industry. Waves is a new entrant to the market and insignificant in scale to the current incumbents, for this reason we appreciate all the feedback received, and are making it our mission to use this information to help us sculpt a better company and the best service for our customers’.