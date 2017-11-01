Wayne Bulpitt Given CBE Award

The Community Foundation’s Chair, Wayne Bulpitt, has been given his CBE.

He had to give his apologies for missing last night’s Community Awards in Guernsey, so that he could attend a rather royal appointment with his family.

Wayne was given his special award by the Duke of Cambridge, after he was announced in the Queen’s Honours list earlier this year.

Sorry to be missing @GuernseyCF Awards, but honoured to have received CBE from Duke of Cambridge with the family. Good luck to all nominees pic.twitter.com/yDFTY0kOut — Wayne Bulpitt (@WayneBulpitt) October 31, 2017

When the original announcement was made earlier this year, Wayne was praised for his work with the national Scouts movement. At the time a special video was published, featuring a tribute from Chief Scout, Bear Grylls.