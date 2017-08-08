Website To Monitor Hornets

A dedicated website has been created to tackle the Bailiwick’s Asian Hornet problem.

The insects have now been found in Guernsey and if they become established could be devastating to the local bee population.

The States of Guernsey say they are now dependent on the public getting in touch and helping build a picture of sightings, so they are hoping this site will help them confirm sightings quickly:

AGRICULTURE, COUNTRYSIDE AND LAND MANAGEMENT SERVICES STATEMENT

“With live Asian Hornets found in Guernsey in recent weeks, the approach to dealing with this non-native species has been reviewed in the light of experience both here and elsewhere.

The sea around us, and the distance from populations of this wasp in France (the most likely source), may well slow or limit introductions and so the first tactic is to try and identify and destroy nests to eradicate the Asian Hornet and stop it becoming established on the island.

To do this we are absolutely reliant on information being sent to us by from the public with accurate sightings of this insect new to the island.

The team will record all confirmed sightings and in so doing try and build up a picture of the local population and its locations, so we can find and destroy any nests that develop. This will prevent queen hornets leaving the nest to overwinter and start new colonies in the new year.

An important warning is that while the Asian Hornet will concentrate its efforts on feeding on bees and other insects there are reports that they will aggressively defend the hive if it is disturbed.

We recommend that only photographs are taken and sent to us with details. Action will then be taken by ACLMS to locate and safely destroy the nest.”

If you think you can help click here.