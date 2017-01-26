West Coast Park Project Possible

The West coast of Guernsey could one day host a unique park project.

It’s been suggested before by some of the people involved with Floral Guernsey – and now the President of the Committee for Economic Development says its a good idea too.

During a speech in Sark last night, Deputy Peter Ferbrache gave some details about plans for a future development which could boost tourism in the island.

He said there’s lots of different aspects to it, but it’s an embryonic idea at the moment.

‘A Japanese Garden here, a Chinese Garden here, a Walled Garden there. Action facilities here there and everywhere. It’s their blueprint and I think it would be excellent for Guernsey’.

He’s excited about the ideas that have been floating around since last summer.

‘They have to come up with a business case, they have to do all those kind of things. It was put forward to me by John Hollis and Pat Johnson. They said it would cost quite a lot of money, it might have to have public money – I think almost certainly it would, hopefully it would have private money as well. It would go all the way down, from Saumarez Park, to the coast. All on public land’.

