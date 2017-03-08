Wholesale Milk Price Goes Up

The price of Guernsey Milk is going up again.

Guernsey Dairy is putting its wholesale gate price up by 7.5% from the beginning of next month.

That means retailers and milkmen will pay more for it – and they could pass that rise on to us after the States of Guernsey previously voted to give them that power by deciding the retail price should no longer be fixed by the government. If milk retailers decide to put the price up we could see a rise in costs:

Current price of 1litre of Guernsey milk – £1.18 (based on most supermarket and milk men prices)

Projected price of 1litre of Guernsey milk – £1.27 (based on 7.5% increase)

Guernsey Dairy says it has to put its gate price up as it is facing an increase in costs. Guernsey Dairy general manager Andrew Tabel said in a statement:

‘additional production costs include an increase in the producer price paid to farmers. This reflects both a general rise in farm costs, a further £200,000 reduction in the annual subsidy they receive from general revenue, and an adjustment for annual inflation. The subsidy was £2.085 million in 2014, with the States approving its reduction to £1.085 million by 2019. The subsequent reduction in farm incomes is being offset by operational efficiencies across the industry and the price the Dairy pays farmers for their milk. The wholesale price increase also makes allowance for increased capital costs, for both oneoff improvements to the Dairy’s production facilities and longer term investment in equipment and infrastructure’.

Guernsey’s 2017 budget report also showed a forecast trading deficit of around £600,000 for Guernsey Dairy in 2016. This comes in the same year compensation payments were made to milk roundsmen totaling £750,000. That was approved by the States of Guernsey after it previously agreed changes to retail supply arrangements.

The price rise has been approved by the States of Guernsey’s Independent Milk Price Reviewer – who says the increase is justified.

Wholesale prices for Guernsey Dairy butter, cheese, cream and ice cream are not set to rise in April.

The full statement from Guernsey Dairy is below: