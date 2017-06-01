Width Tax Back On Agenda

There will be fresh efforts to look again at the way motorists are taxed in Guernsey.

Deputy Peter Roffey wants to scrap the motor tax element we pay on fuel – and instead charge us a width tax.

However, some motorists are not happy and are already planning a protest.

A width and emissions tax was first suggested during the transport strategy debate in 2014 – when the minority strategy, including things like paid parking and a free bus service, was first approved and then picked apart in subsequent debates.

Thousands of people showed up to a protest on North Beach, which we were told wasn’t just about motoring taxes.

However, now some of the same people who organised that protest want another one, against the suggestion of revisiting a width tax.

Deputy Peter Roffey says it could replace another part of the duty which makes up the price we pay for petrol.

He believes it could be part of wider efforts to renew the taxes we pay without treating motorists like a cash cow.

You can hear more from the South East politician below:

