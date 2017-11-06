Wild Claims Made By Groves Murder Accused

The man who denies murdering Sarah Groves has appeared in court today.

But Richard de Wit turned up hours later than scheduled then tried to claim the court’s Prosecutor had been bribed to assassinate him.

No witnesses were processed again today and Miss Groves family say they’re now worried they won’t ever be.

Today was the 105th scheduled hearing in the trial, which started soon after Miss Groves was found stabbed to death on a houseboat in Kashmir in April 2013.

The case is now being heard by a new Judge, in the Second Additional Magistrates’ Court in Srinigar, which is a different court to where it was originally being held. This was the sixth hearing scheduled in this new court.

In a statement Miss Groves father has described it as : ‘a bizarre day in court by any standards and yet another one where no progress was made’.

For undisclosed reasons the accused, Richard de Wit, did not arrive at court until 14:30, some three hours later than usual. The non-legal representative attending court on behalf of the Groves’ family was then handed a small piece of paper containing a hand-written message from Mr de Wit. In it he claimed ‘the Prosecutor had been bribed to assassinate him; that a chemical oil was being applied to his head every night and that his life is in danger. He ended with a plea to make the State Governor of Kashmir aware of this situation’.

The statement from the Groves family says a different source then handed their representative two further hand-written papers – another from Richard de Wit written in July 2017, meaning the contents of which are sub judice – and the other from a group of 19 fellow inmates in the Hindi wing of Srinagar Central Jail, where Mr de Wit is located. That has been described as a petition begging the Superintendent of the Central Jail to move him out because of extreme disruptive behaviour throughout the night.

The Groves family statement says this was of no consequence as far as the day’s proceedings were concerned because, despite previous commitments by the judge, Tahir Khurshid Raina, to ensure witnesses appeared in court on the appointed day and at the appointed time, none of the summoned witnesses turned up for today’s hearing.

The same witnesses have now been summoned to appear at tomorrow’s scheduled hearing. However, the Groves family say:

‘it is becoming apparent that contact with some of them has been lost – mainly due to the passage of time. This is a worrying and worsening situation that must be addressed. If they fail to show up tomorrow and if these two days transpire to be wasted days, our legal representative will apply to the High Court in Srinagar for an Order forcing witnesses into court. This is, of course, easier said than done, especially when their whereabouts are not known’.

Mr Groves statement also says the Prosecutor, Mr Mohammad Sultan, seems to be attaching greater importance to some of his other responsibilities. He was described as being frequently away from the courtroom and not available when required. Miss Groves family was told he was simultaneously attending cases in another court and when approached to discuss the case, appeared to know very little about it. This is described as ‘another worrying development’.

Further concerns have been raised about Mr de Wit’s mental health. Mr Groves’ statement continues:

‘Because of the hand-written notes written by Richard de Wit and by his fellow-inmates about his behaviour, his ‘fitness to stand trial’ will undoubtedly rear its head again. It does seem only a matter of time before he is admitted to a mental institution for treatment because his mental condition has seriously deteriorated in recent times.

The chances of this case ever reaching a safe conclusion significantly worsened today – for several reasons. The whole affair reflects very badly on the Kashmiri system of justice and, unless some high-level pressure is applied to address the main causes of concern, the case will eventually collapse.

This would be the worst possible outcome after more than four and a half years of ineptitude’.

The hearing is due to continue tomorrow.