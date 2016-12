Wing Mirrors Removed From Castel Car

Guernsey Police are seeking witnesses after a car was damaged on a private driveway in Castel.

The bonnet of a light blue BMW X3 was scratched, while both wing-mirrors were removed.

It happened in Ruette de la Tour over the Christmas period, sometime between 20.15 on Wednesday 21st December and 12.00 on Tuesday 27th December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police or Crimestoppers.