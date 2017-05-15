Winter Fund Supports Pensioners

More than 120 pensioners in Guernsey have benefited from the latest Winter Fuel Fund.

The Chairman of Age Concern’s confirmed it successfully processed 97 applications. Deputy Lester Queripel says his committee is glad to be providing such valuable support.

The fund, in its fourth year, provides vouchers of up to £250 to help older people pay their bills during the Winter months.

Looking back on the past Winter, the fund has paid out more than £15,000 and is able to run again from November this year.

The organisers are encouraging anyone who has not yet come forward to do so later this year.

Anyone who is interested is asked to contact Deputy Queripel on 256334 or 07781 400239, or his assistant Mike Hawley on 07781 100790, from November, when the scheme is back open again.