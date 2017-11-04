Winter Timetable At Longue Hougue and Chouet

The Longue Hougue Recycling Facility and the Chouet Green Waste site are both changing to their winter opening hours from today.

Although both will be staying open seven days a week, they’ll have shorter opening hours.

From today Longue Hougue will be open between half seven in the morning and four pm, Mondays to Fridays and just between 9am and 1pm over the weekends.

The green waste site at Chouet will close an hour earlier over the weekends from today.