Witness Appeal Following Break-In

23rd February 2017

policeAn investigation has been launched after a local hotel suffered serious damage.

Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses following the alleged break-in at the Forest Park Hotel on Monday night.

Officers say a group entered the premises, which used to be known as St Margaret’s Lodge Hotel, at around 8pm.

Then it’s reported they allegedly set off fire extinguishers and broke a number of items and parts of the property.

Anyone who can help Guernsey Police with their enquiries is asked to call 725 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

