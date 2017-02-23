Witness Appeal Following Break-In
An investigation has been launched after a local hotel suffered serious damage.
Guernsey Police are appealing for witnesses following the alleged break-in at the Forest Park Hotel on Monday night.
Officers say a group entered the premises, which used to be known as St Margaret’s Lodge Hotel, at around 8pm.
Then it’s reported they allegedly set off fire extinguishers and broke a number of items and parts of the property.
Anyone who can help Guernsey Police with their enquiries is asked to call 725 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.