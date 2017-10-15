Witnesses Sought To ‘Hit And Run’

Guernsey police are continuing to investigate an alleged hit and run on Les Gravees overnight on Friday, in which a cyclist was seriously injured.

The force wants to speak to anyone who saw a silver Skoda Fabia.

A 39 year old man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A car has been seized, and a 21 year old man spoken to by officers.

A Guernsey Police statement says:

“A silver Skoda Fabia has been seized by police and a 21 year old male who Guernsey Police believe holds vital information about the matter has been spoken to by investigators however further information is still sought to determine the full facts of this hit and run incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guernsey police on 725111 or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”