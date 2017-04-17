Witnesses Sought To Taxi Rank ‘Altercation’

Guernsey Police are seeking witnesses following an “altercation” between two groups of men in their twenties in St Peter Port.

Officers say they are investigating “alleged assaults” believed to have taken place during the incident – which is said to have happened at the Weighbridge Taxi Rank at around 02:30 on Sunday, 16th April.

Anyone who was in the queue – and any taxi drivers in the area at the time – are being asked to come forward.

Officers also want to speak to the driver of a silver BMW – thought to be an X5 or X3 – which was close by.

You can contact Guernsey Police on 725 111, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.